Nigel Farage and other right-wing populists turn on Donald Trump after missile strikes

View photo .

Many former Donald Trump supporters have turned on the President after his decision to retaliate against the Assad regime for its chemical weapons attack.

Nigel Farage, Milo Yiannopoulos Katie Hopkins, right-wing vlogger Paul Joseph Watson, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall and Ukip donor Arron Banks are among the Trump supporters who have been disappointed by their hero.

Mr Farage said: "I am very surprised by this. I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying 'where will it all end?'

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

"As a firm Trump supporter, I say, yes, the pictures were horrible, but I’m surprised. Whatever Assad’s sins, he is secular."

He said Britain should not get involved in any further strikes, commenting: "Previous interventions in the Middle East have made things worse rather than better."

Other Donald Trump supporters have been more forthright in their comments.

The U.S. bombing of Syria last night was rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing. I hoped for better. — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) April 7, 2017

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said: "The U.S. bombing of Syria last night was rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing. I hoped for better."

Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson said: "I guess Trump wasn't 'Putin's puppet' after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet. I'm officially OFF the Trump train.

"It's been fun lads, but the fun is over. I'll be focusing my efforts on Le Pen, who tried to warn Trump against this disaster."

Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

American right-wing commentator Ann Coulter, who campaigned for Donald Trump, wrote: "Those who wanted us meddling in the Middle East voted for other candidates.

"Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV."

Right first time. Stupid https://t.co/uxYe73tqWO — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) April 7, 2017

Disgraced right-wing firebrand and Trump campaigner Milo Yiannapolous wrote: "There comes a day in every child's life when his Daddy [Trump] bitterly disappoints him."

Ukip donor Arron Banks labelled Donald Trump's choice "stupid" and said the President should have stayed out of the Middle East.

He tweeted: "You maybe correct but destabilising another country on the border of Lebanon and Israel just nuts. ISIS must be loving this".

And columnist Katie Hopkins asked: "Who stole my President?"