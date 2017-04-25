Astronaut Peggy Whitson holds records for longest time in space by an American
Astronaut Peggy Whitson holds records for longest time in space by an American
Whitson is the first woman to command at NASA, take eight space walks and orbit nearly 250 miles above the Earth.
Canadian firefighters rescue woman from crane in Toronto
Firefighters perform risky rescue of woman stuck atop a crane in Toronto; she faces a mischief charge. "I'm not a hero ... I'm just doing my job."
State trooper shot in Delaware, schools on lockdown
A state trooper was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa in Delaware and schools in the area were put on lockdown as cops searched for the suspect or suspects, Delaware State Police said.
A high-school senior and student athlete who spends plenty of time in the zone both on the field and in her school's study center, scored the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she received a full-tuition scholarship to Regis College.
Enzo Anthony Crnolic, 1 month, posed for a newborn photo shoot with his mom's firefighter hat and his dad's police cap.
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
Experts are already taking issue with president Trump's newly-released tax plan -- in particular the White House's claim that economic growth would offset huge losses in government revenue from the proposed corporate tax cuts. The plan calls for the corporate tax rate to be slashed from 35 percentGood Morning America 5 min ago
Designer Joseph Abboud's focus is creating quality menswear that's made in America
Growing up, Joseph Abboud always believed that dressing well, and presenting himself well, would open doors. From the very beginning, the pieces were made in a factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, just 30 miles from where he grew up with his parents. "We always believed, as an American designerGood Morning America 5 min ago
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
A Delaware state trooper has died after he was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store, according to Delaware State Police. It is not clear what kind of firearm the suspect was using to shoot at police.Good Morning America 5 min ago
Late director Jonathan Demme's best-known films
Jonathan Demme leaves behind a huge and diverse body of work that reflects his eye for uniquely American characters, his love for rock 'n' roll and his indignation over social injustice. In lieu of flowers, Demme's family has asked that donations be made to Americans for Immigrant JusticeGood Morning America 13 min ago
US military begins installation of missile defenses in South Korea
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, or THAAD, was originally scheduled to be installed after South Korea elects a new president May 9, giving the next administration a chance to review the controversial missile defense system. The sudden move, with no warning, comes amid rising rhetoricGood Morning America 19 min ago
Senators describe 'long and detailed' White House briefing on North Korea
Several Senate Republicans described the full Senate briefing on North Korea at the White House Wednesday as a thorough accounting of the administration's diplomatic and military options when it comes to dealing with Kim Jong Un. "The military is obviously planning for a number of options,Good Morning America
What's in the Trump tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
The White House unveiled a sweeping tax reform plan on Wednesday that calls for dramatically cutting federal taxes for businesses and simplifying rules for individuals. The blueprint would slash corporate taxes to 15 percent for large and small businesses, as well as consolidate categories for individualGood Morning America
United investigating giant rabbit's death after trans-Atlantic flight
United Airlines is investigating after a giant rabbit died following a flight from London to Chicago. The rabbit's breeder, Annette Edwards, told the AP that the 3-foot-long rabbit, known as Simon, was just 10 months old and had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not name. The rabbit appearedGood Morning America
R. Kelly sued for alleged affair
A Mississippi man has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of wrecking his marriage and inflicting emotional distress upon him. According to the court document, Kenny Bryant claims that Kelly carried on a years-long extramarital affair with his wife, Asia Childress, which allegedlyGood Morning America
Home made famous by 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on market for nearly $9M
The exterior of this home will immediately seem familiar to any devoted fan of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." According to Zillow, the mansion has served as the public image for matriarch Kris Jenner's home since season 4 of the show. The house, which sits in Studio City andGood Morning America
East Boston High School student athlete surprised with full college scholarship
A high-school senior and student athlete who spends plenty of time in the zone both on the field and in her school's study center, scored the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when she received a full-tuition scholarship to Regis College. Yesica Calderon received a text message from Amanda AbromsonGood Morning America
Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning director of 'Silence of the Lambs,' dies at 73
Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, who is best known for iconic films including "Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," has died from complications from esophageal cancer, ABC News confirms. After almost two decades in the industry, Demme hit his stride with films like "Good Morning America
97-year-old fulfills lifelong firefighting dream on his birthday
Bill Grun of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to fulfill his lifelong firefighting dreams on Monday by riding in a Doylestown Fire Company fire engine and, of course, sounding the siren. Grun was particularly excited because this fire truck is the largest one in Doylestown.Good Morning America
Trump slams 'massive federal land grab,' calls for review of national monuments
The review will focus on the millions of acres in the U.S. that have been designated national monuments under the Antiquities Act in the past 21 years, which covers the administrations of Barack Obama and George W. Bush and the second term of Bill Clinton.Good Morning America
Making 'The Handmaid's Tale' as a tale for our time
Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the series stays true to the novel's dystopian world, the Republic of Gilead, in which a totalitarian theocracy has overthrown the U.S. government and women are forced to bear children after a fertility crisis. "This is an alternativeGood Morning America
Baby celebrates firefighter mom, police officer dad in newborn photo shoot
A baby has celebrated his parents in an adorable photo session by honoring their civil service professions. Enzo Anthony Crnolic, 1 month, was captured posing with his mom's firefighter hat and dad's policeman cap. "It means a lot knowing that we're both public servants and I wantedGood Morning America
Paramedic meets man he saved as a premature baby 27 years ago
"It's really hard to describe seeing them together for the first time," said Rodney Barron Sr., father of the child who was saved. A.J. Heightman, 62, and Rodney Barron Jr., now 26, met face-to-face Sunday--the first time since the incident that occurred on May 24, 1990. "When IGood Morning America
Viola Davis on friendship with Meryl Streep: 'She really takes me in'
Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are both Oscar-winning actresses, A-list celebrities and red carpet staples. They also happen to be close friends.In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Davis spoke about her love for Streep."What I love about Meryl is I always feel like she sees me," DavisGood Morning America
Trump has 'no intention' of releasing tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says
President Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said today. The president has released plenty of information and I think it's given more financial disclosure than anybody else and the population has plenty of information,” Mnuchin saidGood Morning America
'Bachelor' star Chris Soules tells 911 operator car crash victim isn't breathing in dramatic call
The dramatic 911 call made by "Bachelor" star Chris Soules after he was involved in a fatal car accident Monday evening has been released by authorities. In the call, the former reality star sounds frantic and eager to get the victim of the crash help. Soules has been charged with leavingGood Morning America