One man's treasure hunt following a map made by a NASA astronaut
One man's treasure hunt following a map made by a NASA astronaut
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reportedly welcome 1st child
Unlock your personal NFL Now stream by signing in to NFL.com
-
Now watching Paused Up next
One man's treasure hunt following a map made by a NASA astronaut
Discovery Channel is chronicling the adventures of a treasure hunter who is using a map that was originally made by astronaut Gordon Cooper.
-
Now watching Paused Up next
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reportedly welcome 1st child
ABC News' Lara Spencer reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
-
Now watching Paused Up next
Trump tries to deescalate reported White House power struggle
Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avlon tells "GMA" the latest on a reported power struggle between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner over the Trump administration's agenda and ideology.
-
Now watching Paused Up next
5 children injured after wind sends bounce houses flying
The "GMA" team of insiders analyzes some of the biggest stories trending this morning.
-
Now watching Paused Up next
Video appears to show Colorado cop slamming woman to the ground
Colorado police are investigating a video posted on social media that appears to show a Fort Collins, Colorado, police officer slamming Michaella Surat, 22, to the ground.
-
Now watching Paused Up next
Manhunt underway for suspect who allegedly sent manifesto to Trump
Joseph Jakubowski, 32, is considered "armed and dangerous" after he allegedly robbed a Wisconsin gun store and is in possession of a bulletproof vest and helmet, according to authorities.
Recommended for You
-
Video appears to show Colorado police officer slamming woman onto sidewalk
A video of a Colorado police officer appearing to slam a woman onto the ground has sparked backlash after it was posted on social media this weekend. The video shows a woman identified by police as Michaella Surat, 22, apparently being thrown onto the sidewalk by a Fort Collins Police officer duringGood Morning America 46 sec ago
-
'Dancing' alum Ginger Zee goes behind the scenes at dress rehearsals ahead of week 4
"Good Morning America's" Ginger Zee went behind the scenes of Sunday's "Dancing with the Stars" dress rehearsal to check in with the contestants and compare notes from her time on the competition about the effort and excitement that builds before each performance. After anGood Morning America 2 min ago
-
Man searches for Caribbean treasure using a secret map left by NASA astronaut
Darrell Miklos, who is documenting the experience as part of a new Discovery Channel series, told ABC News that he obtained the treasure map from his longtime friend Col. Gordon Cooper, one of NASA's 7 original astronauts, piloted last and longest of the Mercury missions. In one message to groundGood Morning America 21 min ago
-
Trump was moved to strike Syria by 'disturbing' images, White House says
President Donald Trump was moved to order a strike on a Syrian government air base after seeing harrowing images and intelligence on the chemical attack in the country last Tuesday, according to the White House. The administration announced last Thursday night that two U.S. destroyers in the easternGood Morning America 22 min ago
-
Author shares tips to fight rising health care costs
Elisabeth Rosenthal, a doctor and former New York Times reporter who wrote the book "An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take it Back," gave tips in an interview with ABC News on how to protect yourself from being hit with exorbitantly high medical billsGood Morning America 33 min ago
-
How Neil Gorsuch could affect the Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's pick to fill the Supreme Court slot left open following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, was confirmed by the Senate after a bruising fight when the upper chamber's majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, invoked the so-called "nuclear option," whichGood Morning America 57 min ago
-
3 correctional officers assaulted, 1 held hostage in 'disturbance' at Tennessee prison, officials say
A group of Tennessee prison inmates assaulted three correctional officers and held one of them hostage on Sunday, authorities said. The incident took place after 16 inmates caused a disturbance at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee, located about 60 miles west of Nashville, authoritiesGood Morning America 58 min ago
-
Neil Gorsuch to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s pick to the fill the Supreme Court slot left open after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, is set to be sworn in this morning, becoming the 113th person to serve on the Supreme Court. First, he takes the constitutional oath privately at the Supreme Court. ThenGood Morning America
-
Kimberly Williams-Paisley recalls her most difficult scene in 'Father of the Bride'
It's been 25 years since audiences first fell in love with the remake of "Father of the Bride," starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, and a then-unknown named Kimberly Williams. For the actress, now known as Kimberly Williams-Paisley, it was the start of a successful careerGood Morning America
-
Man crashes into crowd at church lot, killing 2
An SUV crashed into a crowd of pedestrians Sunday at a church parking lot in California, killing two women, authorities said.Police in Chino, California, said the driver, an elderly man, struck a group of several women after he reversed out of a parking space at fast speed, according to ABC affiliateGood Morning America
-
KT McFarland to depart as deputy NSA, take ambassadorship to Singapore, official confirms
Deputy national security adviser KT McFarland is expected to leave her position and accept an ambassadorship to Singapore, a senior administration official confirms to ABC News. The move is the latest indication that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is taking full control over the National SecurityGood Morning America
-
NSA McMaster: 'Prudent' to send strike group to Korean Peninsula
White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday characterized the decision to relocate a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group to the Sea of Japan as "prudent," given North Korea's "pattern of provocative behavior.""Well, it's prudent to do it, isn't itGood Morning America
-
Russia and Iran say U.S. 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syrian air base
A statement released by "the joint command operation center of Syrian allies," a group that includes Russia and Iran, warned the U.S. against further military actions in the war-torn country, following a missile strike on a Syrian air base last week. "The United States crossed red linesGood Morning America
-
Feds looking beyond Wisconsin for manifesto suspect feared to be plotting act of mass violence
Federal authorities are expanding the search for a Wisconsin fugitive described by local officials as "armed and dangerous" and who they say may be plotting an act of mass violence, potentially against religious groups or churches. "The search for Joseph A. Jakubowski (M/W, DOB: 07/21Good Morning America
-
Egypt's Christians express anguish, despair after twin Palm Sunday blasts
Egyptian Christians expressed anguish and despair following twin bombings that ripped through two of the country's Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and injured at least 126 others. Chantal Labib, a 24-year-old school teacher, told ABC News that she saw news of the blastsGood Morning America
-
8 ways to handle a long-haul flight
The world's longest flight from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand, tops 16 hours, a tough amount of time to be stuck in a crowded tin can for even the most patient of people.What to do? Same thing you’d do on a New York to Los Angeles flight; make yourself as comfortable as possible. Here areGood Morning America
-
After Syria strikes, Trump officials seem to send mixed signals on Assad
In the wake of President Trump's ordering missile strikes against a Syrian air base, senior U.S. officials appear to be sending mixed signals on the administration’s stance toward Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that thereGood Morning America
-
Wisconsin couple has 3 sets of twins all with the same birthday
Carrie and Craig Kosinski, who live on a farm in Union Grove, always planned to adopt. "Adoption was always a part of what we had planned ... but we wanted to try to have our own children first and then adopt," Carrie Kosinski, who was herself adopted as a child, told ABC News. AFter CarrieGood Morning America
-
Janet Jackson confirms split from husband months after they had first child
Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are splitting, ABC News confirmed. The news comes just months after Jackson, 50, gave birth to the couple's first child -- a son named Eissa Al Mana. Jackson and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Jackson herselfGood Morning America
-
Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter's religious milestone with party
After the church ceremony, the Giudices celebrated at a restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, according to photos posted to social media. Fellow "Real Housewives" star and Gia Giudice's aunt, Melissa Gorga, was also in attendance, photos showed. One person missing from the family celebrationGood Morning America