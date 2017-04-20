Texas police search for three suspects who firebombed a home and vehicle
Fresno shooting witness describes hearing gunshots
Plus, scientists identify a new planet seven times the size of earth.
Fresno shooting witness describes hearing gunshots
"I felt for a pulse ... and there wasn't one," Aaron Van Curen told ABC News.
Tillerson: Iran nuclear deal is same 'failed approach' that led to North Korea
The Iran nuclear deal "fails to achieve the objective of a non-nuclear Iran," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today in a press conference.
Tearful cousin says Aaron Hernandez's family 'in shock' after his suicide
"Sorry if I tear up," said Aaron Hernandez's cousin Randy Garcia. "From our side of the family, he was the first one to make it."
'GMA' Hot List: Tony Hale opens up about his daughter
Plus, People magazine's Jess Cagle explains how Julia Roberts was chosen as the "world's most beautiful woman."
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Bill O'Reilly is leaving the Fox News Channel, the network's parent company announced today.
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Bill O'Reilly is leaving the Fox News Channel, the network's parent company announced today. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century FoxGood Morning America 16 min ago
Tennis star Serena Williams pregnant with her 1st child
Tennis icon Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first baby! "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a rep for Williams said Wednesday. Serena Williams is expecting!Good Morning America
Democratic Party rides coattails of Bernie Sanders' popularity
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders headed to Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night for the second stop of their weeklong "Come Together and Fight Back" tour. The evening was billed as a joint event, but it was evident from attendees that SandersGood Morning America
VP Mike Pence: US not seeking North Korea negotiations
The United States is not seeking to negotiate with North Korea and it is not in direct talks "at this time" with the rogue Asian nation, Vice President Mike Pence told CNN and the Washington Post Wednesday. "I think the path of negotiations with North Korea has been a colossal failureGood Morning America
Richard Simmons breaks silence: 'I'm not missing, just a little under the weather'
The reclusive fitness icon Richard Simmons -- who vanished from the public eye in recent years -- broke his silence today, releasing a statement to his fans on his Facebook page. "Well by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather," Simmons said. SimmonsGood Morning America
Timeline of administration's statements shows confusion about location of US aircraft carrier
The White House today tried to clarify a series of confusing and possibly misleading statements about the location of a nuclear-capable aircraft carrier it initially said was headed north to the Korean Peninsula in the face of recent military provocations by North Korea. The USS Carl Vinson was actuallyGood Morning America
Russian bombers fly close to Alaska again
For the second time in two days, a pair of Russian bombers flew close to Alaska, this time coming within 35 nautical miles of the coastline, according to a U.S. official. Monday was the first time in more than two years that Russian military aircraft have flown close to the U.S. mainland. UnidentifiedGood Morning America
What to watch for next in the Georgia special election
Democrats were hoping for a surprise win in Georgia, but they came up just short in Tuesday night's special election in a district held by Republicans for nearly four decades. Jon Ossoff led a splintered GOP field by a wide margin, but did not top the necessary 50-percent threshold in the race forGood Morning America
Former Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez was found dead this morning after hanging himself in his prison cell, where he was serving a life sentence for murder, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction. Correction officers discovered Hernandez in his cell at the SouzaGood Morning America
DREAMer deported as Homeland Security disputes circumstances
A 23-year-old undocumented immigrant who had been protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy has been deported to Mexico, according to court documents and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records. The deportation, the man's lawyers said, is the first of its kind underGood Morning America
Bill O'Reilly 'disheartened' over departure from Fox News 'due to completely unfounded claims'
"That is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today," he said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. "I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicatedGood Morning America
Bill O'Reilly accusers 'not going to stop' until he's fired, lawyer says
Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is facing a new accusation of misconduct, with lawyer Lisa Bloom saying this morning that she and her clients are “not going to stop until Bill O’Reilly is fired.”“This is about equality for women in the workplace,” Bloom said today on ABC News’ “Good Morning America. ...Good Morning America
Michael Phelps talks fatherhood, teaching son water safety
As the most decorated Olympic swimmer in history, Michael Phelps is used to spending time in the pool. “I think the biggest thing is just to get him to be water safe,” Phelps told ABC News. Whether the nearly 1-year-old Boomer will follow in his father’s competitive footsteps, Phelps said it’s farGood Morning America
'Star Wars' speed dating: Finding a love connection in a galaxy far, far away
The events -- featuring sessions for women seeking men, men seeking women, women seeking women and men seeking men -- are almost always sold out. Many conversation ice-breakers centered on favorite "Star Wars" scenes or movies, which was just fine with Andrea from Ohio. Matt Wasowski managesGood Morning America
President George HW Bush recovers from pneumonia but remains in Houston hospital
Former President George H.W. Bush will remain under observation at Houston Methodist Hospital as he recovers from a "mild case of pneumonia," his spokesman said this morning. "Although he will not be discharged today, he is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush, who has beenGood Morning America
Young Cubs fan gets emotional after receiving surprise tickets to Wrigley Field
Nine-year-old Kolt Kyler couldn’t hold back his tears when his dad surprised him with tickets to see his beloved Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley field. Kolt has been a die-hard Cubs fan his entire life. “Kolt has been helping his dad on their farm for a couple years with their cows, but recently KoltGood Morning America
Tony Hale says 'Arrested Development' cast is 'all on board' for reboot
Attention “Arrested Development” fans: Tony Hale said things are “looking good” for a reboot.“We’re all on board,” Hale said of his fellow cast members on “Good Morning America” today. “We want to do it, and I kind of want to see what happens to my sweet girlfriend Liza Minnelli on the show, who I loveGood Morning America
Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange talk gender equality in Hollywood
What has changed for women in Hollywood since the 1960s? Despite being set 50 years ago, the series touches on topics regarding women in Hollywood that are still resonant today -- including equal pay. The cast, including Lange, Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones, sat down with ABC News in New York onGood Morning America
Julia Roberts is People magazine's 'world's most beautiful woman' for a record-setting 5th time
Actress Julia Roberts was named People's "world's most beautiful woman" for a record-setting fifth time this year, the magazine said today. People's editorial director, Jess Cagle, announced the decision on "Good Morning America," adding that the magazine's annualGood Morning America
NFL star Rob Gronkowski offers to help White House press secretary Sean Spicer during briefing
New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is known for a lot of things, though assisting with White House press briefings is not one of them.But that didn’t stop the charmingly befuddled NFL tight end from interrupting White House press secretary Sean Spicer today to ask whether he needed "some helpGood Morning America